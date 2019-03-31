Snowboarders, skiers try not to get wet in Stony Mountain’s annual Slush Cup

With spring right around the corner, skiers and snowboarders are getting ready to pack away their gear.

However, Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Ski Area gave customers a final opportunity to enjoy winter and challenge their skills.

“Our snow starts to melt on the hill — usually at the bottom of the bunny hill — so we decided there’s a bit of a slushy spot anyways so why don’t we elevate that a little bit so we actually dig a pond, and we fill it up with water and we call it Slush Cup,” said Camryn Dewar, co-owner of Stony Mountain.

The challenge for skiers is to make it across the pond of ice water without getting stuck in the middle — a task that’s not as easy as it sounds.

“The first thing you’re concerned about is, ‘Do I have enough speed, can I go any faster?’ And then you hit the water and you just want to stay nice and level, equal pressure on both feet, and then you can feel the the de-acceleration almost immediately and you just think, ‘Am I going to make it across?'” said snowboarder Neil MacKinnon.

The Slush Cup isn’t just for intermediate skiers and snowboarders. Stepan Paches had only ever been skiing twice before the competition. He ended up getting stuck in the water but wanted to get through it by the end of the day.

“Going in the water is like… well, you remember the ALS ice bucket challenge that happened a couple of years ago? It’s just like that times 10,” Paches said.

The competition has been going on for about 20 years, and organizers say it’s the best way to end the season.

“Spring is here. It’s sunny outside, and we’re all out in T-shirts, shorts and sunglasses and stuff, and it’s welcoming spring and kind of saying bye to winter,” said Dewar.

Stony Mountain staff say they’re looking forward to next year’s season.