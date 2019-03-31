World
March 31, 2019 5:34 pm
Updated: March 31, 2019 5:42 pm

Fox News apologizes for ‘3 Mexican countries’ graphic

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Fox News aired a graphic that said "3 Mexican countries."

@BadFoxGraphics/Twitter
Fox News has issued an apology after a graphic appeared on the show Fox & Friends Weekend for 30 seconds that read “Trump cuts U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries” on Sunday.

READ MORE: Trump moves to cut U.S. aid to 3 Central American countries

The graphic was related to the news that U.S. President Donald Trump moved to cut aid to three Central American countries — Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — on Saturday.

The State Department notified Congress that it would look to suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to the three countries.

Co-host Pete Hegseth correctly named the three countries during the segment.

WATCH: SNL spoofs ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ pokes fun at voter fraud allegations

An on-air correction and apology were issued later on Sunday.

“Now, we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” co-host Ed Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”

Twitter reactions came in about the mistake, including from Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent. Some commented that it reflected Fox News’ attitude towards Central Americans.

-With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

