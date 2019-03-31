Fox News apologizes for ‘3 Mexican countries’ graphic
Fox News has issued an apology after a graphic appeared on the show Fox & Friends Weekend for 30 seconds that read “Trump cuts U.S. aid to 3 Mexican countries” on Sunday.
The graphic was related to the news that U.S. President Donald Trump moved to cut aid to three Central American countries — Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala — on Saturday.
The State Department notified Congress that it would look to suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to the three countries.
Co-host Pete Hegseth correctly named the three countries during the segment.
An on-air correction and apology were issued later on Sunday.
“Now, we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show,” co-host Ed Henry said. “We had an inaccurate graphic screen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error. It never should have happened.”
Twitter reactions came in about the mistake, including from Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media correspondent. Some commented that it reflected Fox News’ attitude towards Central Americans.
