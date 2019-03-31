SIU investigates after man injured in Springwater Township arrest

WASAGA BEACH, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog is looking into a situation in which a man was hurt during an arrest in Springwater Township.

Huronia West provincial police say the incident occurred after they were called to help on Saturday with a domestic situation.

They say a man barricaded himself inside the home when officers arrived.

Emergency response team officers were called in to make the arrest.

The nature of the man’s injuries was not specified, but the Special Investigations Unit is only called in when they are considered serious.

Police said they would not provide any further information about the incident.