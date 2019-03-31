Jody Wilson Raybould holds up Brian Mulroney as example, memoirs tell a different story

Jody Wilson-Raybould has held up Brian Mulroney as a prime minister who knew better than to politically interfere with his attorney general’s judgment when it comes to criminal prosecutions.

But in his memoirs, Mulroney proudly recounts how he ordered his AG — Kim Campbell — to refer David Milgaard’s case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Mulroney says Campbell did as she was told, leading to Milgaard being exonerated after being wrongly imprisoned for 23 years for a murder he did not commit.

Mulroney’s memoirs flatly contradict Campbell’s version of the events, which were repeated by Wilson-Raybould in her written submission last week to the House of Commons justice committee.

The submission was intended to bolster her claim that she faced inappropriate pressure from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his top aides and others to intervene in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

Texts from Wilson-Raybould’s chief of staff following a December meeting with top Trudeau aides reveal they wanted her to seek advice from a retired Supreme Court justice as to whether she could review a decision by the director of public prosecutions.

That’s the official who refused to negotiate a remediation agreement with SNC-Lavalin rather than pursue prosecution on bribery charges related to contracts in Libya.

In the course of that discussion, Jessica Prince says Trudeau’s principal secretary Gerald Butts raised the Milgaard case.

Wilson-Raybould met with Campbell the following day at a Vancouver coffee shop where she says Campbell told her that what Butts said wasn’t true — contradicting the account in Mulroney’s 2007 memoir.

Butts and the top public servant, Michael Wernick, have testified that no improper pressure was exerted on Wilson-Raybould over the SNC-Lavalin case.

They insist they only wanted her to get a second opinion on the advisability of overriding the public prosecutor’s decision, as allowed by law.

Wilson-Raybould believes she was removed as justice minister and attorney general in a mid-January cabinet shuffle as punishment for refusing to intervene in the SNC case.

She resigned from cabinet a month later.