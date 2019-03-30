Group behind the proposed Schooners CFL franchise closer to land deal 

A plan by a business group to establish a CFL franchise in Atlantic Canada has taken a big step forward.

A spokesman for Schooners Sports and Entertainment confirmed the group has signed a letter of intent with Canada Lands Company outlining a potential deal that would see a multi-use sports and entertainment hub built on the Dartmouth side of Halifax harbour.

A letter of intent has been signed to investigate, and secure the land at Shannon Park for the a new stadium in Dartmouth. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/EcUjdhybiI — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) March 30, 2019

Anthony LeBlanc, one of the group’s partners, says a scaled-back, $130-million stadium in Shannon Park would be made available for community youth, amateur and recreational sports for about 300 days each year.

LeBlanc says the facility, which would include a sports dome for the winter months, would also be made available to local schools and community groups for daytime weekday use.

To help get those events organized, the business group also announced it has signed a formal partnership with Sport Nova Scotia, a non-profit group that advocates for more than 50 provincial sport organizations.

LeBlanc confirmed the talks with Canada Lands had taken longer than expected, which is why the group has yet to submit a formal proposal to the local or provincial governments.

