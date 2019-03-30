Dustin Byfuglien to return to Winnipeg Jets lineup Saturday, Morrissey still out

It’s been a long, cold slog, Winnipeg, but Winnipeg’s favourite enforcer is back on the ice Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice confirmed Dustin Byfuglien will be suiting up with the team against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell MTS Place Saturday.

The superstar defenceman told Global News a few days ago he was ready to get back in the game after suffering an ankle injury.

“Feeling good,” Byfuglien told reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

“The frustrating part is not being able to put on skates, and get out there, and even feel the puck. But I’m over that now, and just anxious to get back in the game.”

“We had some 2-on-2 work, and 3-on-3 work which provides some contact, and some tight turning,” Maurice said. “And he looks the way he normally would, right – didn’t look any different.”

It’s been a difficult stretch for the big blueliner as he’s missed 33 of their previous 38 games, including their last 18 in a row.

“It’s not easy,” Byfuglien said. “You just got to take it as it comes, and just day-by-day, just work on getting healthy, and getting ready for this last stretch.”

Byfuglien first injured his ankle at the end of December. He returned to play five games in February before getting hurt again – same side, different injury.

He’s not the only Jet ‘Peggers are missing – Josh Morrissey has also been out, but participated in Saturday’s morning skate wearing a yellow non-contact jersey.

Josh Morrissey participating in today’s optional Morning Skate, donning a non-contact jersey! pic.twitter.com/jKhSlQMKGt — x – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 30, 2019

Morrissey suffered an upper-body injury in late February and is not expected to return to the team until playoffs.

-With files from Russ Hobson