Firefighters battle blaze at former Balzac Meats site north of Calgary

Firefighters were called to a blaze that broke out at the former Balzac Meats site north of Calgary on Friday night.

The fire caused a large outbuilding to collapse down on itself, Dax Huba, the district chief of the Rocky View Fire Department, told Global News.

No one was at the scene of the fire and therefore no injuries were reported, Huba said.

The fire broke out at the same site where a large blaze was sparked last summer.

About 14 fire trucks were called to the scene, Huba said.

The cause of the fire is not known.

