Child in hospital with serious injuries after Vancouver Island cougar attack

A child is being treated for serious injuries after being attacked by at least two cougars at their home in Lake Cowichan Friday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) confirmed officers were called to the 500 block of Point Ideal Drive, near the Lakeview Park campground, around 4 p.m. to investigate the attack.

READ MORE: Father fights off cougar, child injured in Fernie, B.C., attack

Ben York, an officer with the BCCOS’s west coast office, said the child suffered injuries to their head, neck and arms and was taken to hospital.

“At this point we believe there may be two or more cougars involved,” York said, adding the number of officers on scene tracking the cougars means there’s no risk to public safety.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 18, 2018) 2-year-old boy attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

RCMP said the child is under 10 years old, and officers are assisting BCCOS with tracking the cougars.

READ MORE: Teen’s encounter with cougar in Port Moody raises concerns

BC Emergency Health Services said the child was taken to hospital by air ambulance around 3:30 p.m. and is in serious condition.

BCCOS is asking residents to stay clear of the area as officers investigate.