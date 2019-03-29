Lethbridge residents share provincial election interest

The provincial election has candidates very busy with all the active debates, door knocking and other outreach efforts, while people on the streets of Lethbridge are split in their interest in the election.

Those who did express interest shared their opinions on key election topics such as health care spending and education.

Another main issue, according to the CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge, is ensuring the area’s agriculture industry is taken care of.

“One of the key considerations is foreign trade. We export a significant number of agriculture and value-added products, and although that’s federal jurisdiction, what is a newly elected provincial government going to do to represent Alberta abroad? What are they going to do address issues like the current canola crisis we have on the export side?” said Trevor Lewington.

Other economic areas where Lewington would like to see progress are post-secondary investment and infrastructure spending, which he calls key aspects for a strong economy.

While certain issues do appeal to many, they don’t necessarily translate into votes.

Election day is April 16, but there are several advance polls. You can find all of your voting information at elections.ab.ca