Past Lethbridge election statistics show higher turnout among voters 65 and older

With election signs posted and debates underway, Lethbridge voters are weighing their choices in the April 16 provincial election.

Statistics from the 2015 election show that Alberta had a voter turnout of 53 per cent. That number was similar to the turnout in Lethbridge-East, while Lethbridge-West saw a voter turnout of just more than 55 per cent.

A closer look at those numbers shows that in both ridings combined, people aged 65 or older accounted for more than a quarter of all votes.

The 18- to 24-year-old demographic, however, accounted for less than nine per cent of all ballots cast, although that was higher than the provincial average of seven per cent for the same age group.

It’s not uncommon for youth to be less visible at polling stations, but both of the city’s post-secondary institutions are making an effort to get more students to participate in the election.

“We’re encouraging them to use the voter compass tool and to just get out and vote. We’re going to be working with 5th on 5th (Youth Services) and have a little campaign in the hallway to encourage people to be aware of the election dates,” Lethbridge College Students’ Association events and communications co-ordinator Tanner Marcer said.

The University of Lethbridge is also holding a get-out-the-vote campaign.

Both student associations and political scientists agree that mobilizing the youth vote for this campaign could be tough, as the election falls at the end of a semester.