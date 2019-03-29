No NFL pre-season game at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium

There will not be a National Football League (NFL) event at Mosaic Stadium in the near future.

President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) Tim Reid said there was a conditional hold on the stadium for an NFL pre-season game.

He added they were informed on March 29 by the promoter that he chose not to pursue the event in the Regina market.

“We are encouraged that organizations such as the NFL and strong national event agencies have acknowledged the assets and opportunities that exist to host major events at Evraz Place in Regina,” Reid said in a statement.

“We look forward to building upon this process in the future. We welcome future collaboration to explore opportunities to host great experiences in Mosaic Stadium.”

Regina’s Mosaic Stadium at Evraz Place opened in 2017 and is home to the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.