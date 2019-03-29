Metro Vancouver’s first ‘pod hotel’ set to open in Richmond

Metro Vancouver’s first “pod hotel” is set to open its doors next week.

The Panda Pod Hotel, located on No. 3 Road in Richmond, is the latest business to cash in on the trend of “capsule” hotels, offering cheap, tiny sleeping spaces to budget travellers.

WATCH: Look inside Whistler’s first pod hotel

The concept has long been a mainstay in cities like Tokyo, and has spread to cities like New York in North America. In 2017, Canada’s first pod hotel opened in Whistler.

While the single-occupancy pods offer sleepers just a few square feet, the Panda Pod Hotel describes them as “stylish and compact,” and says they’re equipped with “extra space inside each pod” and a folding table and hangers for clothing.

They’re also built with “noise-cancelling” materials, but the company acknowledges “some noise will be inevitable” and says free earplugs are available at the front desk.

Guests are assigned locker space for their belongings, with a $5 fee for an additional locker. Pets and children are not permitted.

READ MORE: Canada’s first pod hotel to open in Whistler

The hotel’s 64 pods, which are split into male and female dorms, are stacked two high and have privacy screens to slide over the entrance.

Sleeping pads can handle a maximum weight of 220 pounds.

Guests are being offered a promotional rate for now, but the hotel plans to charge guests $59 per night come summer.