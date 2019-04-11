Calgary Folk Music Festival 2019: Half Moon Run, Lucius, Nathaniel Rateliff headline for 40th anniversary
Half Moon Run, Lucius, The Strumbellas and Colter Wall are among the headlining acts that will be helping the Calgary Folk Music Festival celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer.
The entire lineup for the 2019 festival was released on Wednesday and features a wide range of artists from across the province, country and the world.
Belle & Sebastian, Asleep at the Wheel, Charlotte Day Wilson and Sheila E. are also among the main stage performers for this summer’s festival happening at Prince’s Island Park.
Below are the evening stage performances and their times:
Thursday
Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Tal National
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Sharon Van Etten
- Belle & Sebastian
National Stage — 5:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
- Mauno
- La Force
- iskwē
- The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer
Friday
Mainstage — 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Yissy García & Bandancha
- Ndidi Onukwulu
- Rheostatics
- Sheila E.
- Half Moon Run
National Stage — 6:15 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.
- Combo Chimbita
- Revel in Dimes
- DJ Champion
Saturday
Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Ranky Tanky
- The Garifuna Collective
- Asleep At The Wheel
- Lucius
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats
National Stage — 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- The Devil Makes Three
- The Mekons
- Weaves
Sunday
Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
- Della Mae
- Valerie June
- Colter Wall
- The Strumbellas
More than 70 bands and artists will be hitting the various stages this year, many from the festival’s home province of Alberta.
New to this year’s festivities will be a free stage located outside the festival grounds, so those not attending the festival itself can still take in the live music and atmosphere.
The free stage will follow the same format as the daytime stages, the festival said, with performances on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The 2019 Calgary Folk Music Festival happens from July 25 to 28 at Prince’s Island Park. Tickets go on sale on April 11 at noon.
Below is a full list of artists playing this year’s festival:
- Ali Hassan
- Asleep At The Wheel
- Bedouine
- Belle & Sebastian
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland
- Blackburn
- Boots & The Hoots
- Cedric Burnside
- Celeigh Cardinal
- Charlotte Day Wilson
- Coladero
- Colter Wall
- Combo Chimbita
- Danny Michel
- DJ Champion
- Della Mae
- The Devil Makes Three
- Emily Triggs
- Emily Wurramara
- Fast Romantics
- Freak Motif
- The Garifuna Collective
- Half Moon Run
- Hamsa Hamsa
- The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer
- I Am The Mountain
- iskwé
- Joan Shelley
- Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
- Kat Danser
- Lab Coast
- La Force
- Logan Staats
- Los Pachamama & Flor Amargo
- Lucius
- Mauno
- Mekons
- Nathaniel Rateliff
- Ndidi Onukwulu
- Ramy Essam
- Random Recipe
- Ranky Tanky
- Revel In Dimes
- Rheostatics
- Safia Nolin
- Sam Lewis
- Samantha Savage Smith
- Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
- Shaela Miller
- Sharon Van Etten
- Sheila E.
- Shelley Bean
- Sofia Viola
- Steve Poltz
- The Strumbellas
- T. Buckley
- T-Rhyme and Eekwol
- Tal National
- Tami Neilson
- This Is The Kit
- The Torchettes
- Twin Bandit
- Valerie June
- Wax Mannequin
- We Banjo 3
- Weaves
- Willie Thrasher
- Willie Watson
- Yissy García & Bandancha
- The Young Novelists
- Zoey Roy
