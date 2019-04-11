Calgary Folk Music Festival 2019: Half Moon Run, Lucius, Nathaniel Rateliff headline for 40th anniversary

Half Moon Run, Lucius, The Strumbellas and Colter Wall are among the headlining acts that will be helping the Calgary Folk Music Festival celebrate its 40th anniversary this summer.

The entire lineup for the 2019 festival was released on Wednesday and features a wide range of artists from across the province, country and the world.

Belle & Sebastian, Asleep at the Wheel, Charlotte Day Wilson and Sheila E. are also among the main stage performers for this summer’s festival happening at Prince’s Island Park.

Below are the evening stage performances and their times:

Thursday

Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tal National

Charlotte Day Wilson

Sharon Van Etten

Belle & Sebastian

National Stage — 5:45 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Mauno

La Force

iskwē

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer

Friday

Mainstage — 5:45 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Yissy García & Bandancha

Ndidi Onukwulu

Rheostatics

Sheila E.

Half Moon Run

National Stage — 6:15 p.m. to 10:10 p.m.

Combo Chimbita

Revel in Dimes

DJ Champion

Saturday

Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Ranky Tanky

The Garifuna Collective

Asleep At The Wheel

Lucius

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Nightsweats

National Stage — 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Devil Makes Three

The Mekons

Weaves

Sunday

Mainstage — 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

More than 70 bands and artists will be hitting the various stages this year, many from the festival’s home province of Alberta.

New to this year’s festivities will be a free stage located outside the festival grounds, so those not attending the festival itself can still take in the live music and atmosphere.

The free stage will follow the same format as the daytime stages, the festival said, with performances on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 Calgary Folk Music Festival happens from July 25 to 28 at Prince’s Island Park. Tickets go on sale on April 11 at noon.

Below is a full list of artists playing this year’s festival:

Ali Hassan

Asleep At The Wheel

Bedouine

Belle & Sebastian

Beverly Glenn-Copeland

Blackburn

Boots & The Hoots

Cedric Burnside

Celeigh Cardinal

Charlotte Day Wilson

Coladero

Colter Wall

Combo Chimbita

Danny Michel

DJ Champion

Della Mae

The Devil Makes Three

Emily Triggs

Emily Wurramara

Fast Romantics

Freak Motif

The Garifuna Collective

Half Moon Run

Hamsa Hamsa

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer

I Am The Mountain

iskwé

Joan Shelley

Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

Kat Danser

Lab Coast

La Force

Logan Staats

Los Pachamama & Flor Amargo

Lucius

Mauno

Mekons

Nathaniel Rateliff

Ndidi Onukwulu

Ramy Essam

Random Recipe

Ranky Tanky

Revel In Dimes

Rheostatics

Safia Nolin

Sam Lewis

Samantha Savage Smith

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Shaela Miller

Sharon Van Etten

Sheila E.

Shelley Bean

Sofia Viola

Steve Poltz

The Strumbellas

T. Buckley

T-Rhyme and Eekwol

Tal National

Tami Neilson

This Is The Kit

The Torchettes

Twin Bandit

Valerie June

Wax Mannequin

We Banjo 3

Weaves

Willie Thrasher

Willie Watson

Yissy García & Bandancha

The Young Novelists

Zoey Roy