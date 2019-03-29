Donald Trump issues new permit for Keystone pipeline

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, two years after he first approved the long-stalled project.

Trump said the permit issued Friday replaces one granted in March 2017. It is intended speed up development of the controversial pipeline, which would ship crude oil from western Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A federal judge blocked the project in November, saying the Trump administration had not fully considered potential oil spills and other impacts. Judge Brian Morris ordered a new environmental review.

An appeal filed by the project’s developer, Calgary-based TransCanada, is pending.

Stephan Volker, an attorney for environmentalists who sued to stop the project, said it was highly unlikely that pipeline work could proceed without court approval.

In a statement, TransCanada thanked Trump for affirming his support in the project.

“The magnitude of the work on this project has been extensive,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada’s president and chief executive officer. “The Keystone XL pipeline has been studied more than any other pipeline in history and the environmental reviews are clear – the project can be built and operated in an environmentally sustainable and responsible way.”

