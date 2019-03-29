Manitoba businesses ordered to pay more than $100K for safety violations

More than $107,000 in penalties were ordered by Manitoba courts after two employers were prosecuted for workplace health and safety violations.

The province said Friday that the two businesses pleaded guilty in February of this year, in connection to incidents that took place in 2016.

On May 24, 2016, a contractor for Flin Flon’s Superior General Partner Inc. unintentionally caused an explosion at a maintenance garage that resulted in serious injuries.

Dangerous debris from the explosion also spread over an entire city block.

Superior General Partner Inc. pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety and health of members of the public in relation to their workplace activities.

They were ordered to pay fines and penalties of $70,000.

On Aug. 15, 2016, Imperial Metal Industries workers in Blumenort were moving a large steel frame with a crane, when a link of the chain used to lift the frame became disengaged, and the frame fell to the ground, pinning a worker and causing serious injuries.

The company pleaded guilty to failing to provide the necessary equipment required to move the frame, and for failing to provide an employee with adequate training and supervision.

They were ordered to pay $37,550 in fines and penalties.

