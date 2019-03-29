Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married

Nicolas Cage is joining the ranks of celebrities who’ve undergone quickie marriages only to file for a quickie separation.

In this case, the actor is seeking an annulment from Erika Koike, a makeup artist he married a mere four days prior. The couple was dating for just under one year.

READ MORE: George Clooney calls for hotel boycott over Brunei anti-LGBTQ laws

Cage, 55, and Koike, 35, applied for a marriage licence on Saturday and secretly wed. Cage filed for an annulment Wednesday. Celebrity blog TMZ reported that the pair were seen arguing at Las Vegas hotel Bellagio hours after they tied the knot. Apparently, prior to the wedding, the pair were also seen in a heated debate at the Clark County courthouse in Nevada (where they received their licence to wed).

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Cage requested a divorce if annulment was not an option.

READ MORE: German rock band Rammstein causes outrage with Nazi imagery

This was Cage’s fourth marriage. He was married to fellow actor Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and to former server Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 — his longest partnership. His marriage to Presley lasted a meagre 108 days.

Koike was also previously married.

Cage has two sons: Weston Coppola Cage, 28, with former girlfriend Christina Fulton, and Kal-El, 13, with Kim.