Around The OHL: The most memorable playoff series of all time

On this episode, hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs highlight some of the most memorable playoff series of all time. With some feedback from AOHL listeners, the guys look back on some notable series, some include upsets, others crazy comebacks, and then there’s those overtime wins that can be tough to forget.

The guys also speak with lawyer Mike Lerner, who recalls a 1979 series between the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires where both teams threatened legal action. Believe us when we say, it’s a story you will have to hear for yourself.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor and host of 980 News at Noon on 980 CFPL, assistant general manager of the Strathroy Rockets, a hockey coach and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1-3 p.m. every weekday on 980 CFPL.

