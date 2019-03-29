Feds warn Canadians in London, U.K. to avoid potentially violent Brexit protests

The federal government has issued an advisory urging Canadians in London, U.K. to exercise caution amid rising tensions over Brexit.

The advisory was issued Friday over planned protests near government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey.

#UnitedKingdom Demonstrations are expected to take place in London on March 29, 2019. Demonstrators will march in the Parliament’s vicinity, near the main government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey. https://t.co/S7VST9WIkK 1/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 29, 2019

#UnitedKingdom Heightened security measures may be in place. Acts of violence could occur as well as confrontations between demonstrators and security forces. Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations. 2/2 — travel.gc.ca (@TravelGoC) March 29, 2019

The advisory warns that some of the protests may turn violent, including confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.

“Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations,” the advisory read.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.