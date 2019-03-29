Feds warn Canadians in London, U.K. to avoid potentially violent Brexit protests

The federal government has issued an advisory urging Canadians in London, U.K. to exercise caution amid rising tensions over Brexit.
The advisory was issued Friday over planned protests near government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey.
The advisory warns that some of the protests may turn violent, including confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.
“Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations,” the advisory read.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.