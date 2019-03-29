World
March 29, 2019 10:41 am
Updated: March 29, 2019 10:45 am

Feds warn Canadians in London, U.K. to avoid potentially violent Brexit protests

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Pro-Brexit protesters take part in the March to Leave demonstration, in London, Britain March 29, 2019.

Toby Melville/Reuters
The federal government has issued an advisory urging Canadians in London, U.K. to exercise caution amid rising tensions over Brexit.

The advisory was issued Friday over planned protests near government buildings on Whitehall and near Westminster Abbey.

The advisory warns that some of the protests may turn violent, including confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.

“Avoid areas where demonstrations are taking place and nearby underground stations,” the advisory read.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

