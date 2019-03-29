Toronto Maple Leafs

More
Blogs
March 29, 2019 6:00 am

Rick Zamperin: Maple Leafs’ defence about to get a boost

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner (51) reacts after scoring against the Winnipeg Jets during third-period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Oct. 27, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
A A

With the Stanley Cup playoffs just around the corner, the Toronto Maple Leafs are about to get some reinforcements where they need it the most.

Defenceman Travis Dermott, who hasn’t played since suffering a shoulder injury versus Edmonton on Feb. 27, is getting ready to return to the Leafs lineup as early as Saturday night’s game in Ottawa.

Fellow blueliner Jake Gardiner’s return date from the injured list is a little murkier, but he did practise in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. It was his first time on the ice with his teammates since he hurt his back in a game on Feb. 25 against Buffalo.

READ MORE: Leafs D Jake Gardiner returns to practice

Without Dermott, 22, and Gardiner, 28, Leafs head coach Mike Babcock has shuffled Martin Marincin, Justin Holl and Igor Ozhiganov in and out of the lineup with varying degrees of success.

Toronto is 7-4-3 without Gardiner and Dermott both in the lineup, including a less-than-inspiring 2-2-2 record in their last six contests as they gear up for a second consecutive opening-round playoff series against Boston.

Wendel Clark delights fans at outdoor rink in Havelock


Story continues below

While Dermott and Gardiner are not the second coming of Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey, both are elite skating defencemen whose strength is getting the puck up the ice to Toronto’s crop of skilled forwards.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: 3 Maple Leafs on pace to reach big milestones

Re-inserting both in the lineup will eliminate the drop-off in talent between the first two defensive pairings and the third and should translate into more offensive pressure at Toronto’s opponent’s end — thus lessening the amount of time the Leafs play in their own zone. At least, that’s the theory, although it hasn’t always worked.

If anything, welcoming two defencemen of Gardiner and Dermott’s calibre back on the ice will provide the Maple Leafs with the psychological lift they will need to compete with the talented Bruins.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jake Gardiner
Leafs
Leafs hockey
Leafs NHL playoffs
Maple Leafs
Mike Babcock
National Hockey League
NHL
NHL Playoffs
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Toronto Maple Leafs
Travis Dermott

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.