Victim of Red Carpet Inn death identified, case taken over by homicide investigators

Calgary police say the death of a man found at the Red Carpet Inn earlier this month was a homicide, following the results of an autopsy.

The body of 66-year-old Harry Vincent Jones was found at the inn on 16 Avenue N.W. at about 1:10 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

The death was considered suspicious.

“Based on the investigation to date, police are now investigating this incident as a homicide,” the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

Investigators believe an altercation happened in room 44 where Jones was staying and it’s also believed the incident was targeted.

Anyone who was staying at the inn between March 13 and March 15, or had recent contact with Jones at that time, is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or 403-428-8877.

People can also submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers.