West Island elementary students join school’s environment club to help save the planet

Students at Sherbrooke Academy Junior in Beaconsfield, Que., are donning their capes to save the environment.

“It’s because we want to be superheroes,” said a Grade 2 student named Sarah.

In conjunction with an organization called the Super Recyclers, these West Island schoolchildren are collecting clothes in order to finance their efforts to save the environment.

“Tomorrow, the Super Recyclers will be picking (the clothes) up, the items will be weighed, and depending how much has been accumulated, they will be sending money to the school,” explained teacher Katherine Divolis.

“With these funds, we are going to have a beautiful outdoor garden and we’ll be sustaining our compost program.”

Every week, kids at the school go around to pick up compost waste from each classroom. They then dump the waste into a big composting bin in the schoolyard outside.

“It’s so not everything ends up in the dump, so that ants can make food out of it,” explained seven-year-old Maddie.

“We compost the snacks the kids eat in the morning, lunch, after-school snacks,” explained teacher Nadia Jasmin.

Collecting donated clothes is not the only environment-saving practice in which students at Sherbrooke Academy Junior are involved. The kids also collect used batteries, which are purchased by a company, and students are also planning to sell basil plants that they’ve cultivated themselves.

The 18 superheroes of the school’s environment club have given up their lunch hours to spend time saving the planet.

“They enjoy educating the school community as a whole on what it’s like to take care of the environment,” said Divolis.

Sherbrooke Academy Junior’s environment club is saving the planet, one classroom at a time.