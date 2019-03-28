Manitoba selling off surplus aircraft

If you’re in the market for a used airplane, you might be in luck – the Province of Manitoba is selling off its surplus aircraft.

Infrastructure minister Ron Schuler announced Tuesday that aircraft previously used for transportation and wildfire suppression are going up for sale.

READ MORE: Where do you store several airplanes? Royal Aviation Museum must be out after October

“Contracts for wildfire suppression and general transportation services were awarded to aviation companies with strong track records and with large fleets of available aircraft that are in better shape than those the government owns,” said Schuler.

“Selling these planes while they are still airworthy maximizes the value for the Manitoba taxpayer.”

Aircraft currently part of the sale include three single-Otter aircraft, one Piper Navajo, and one twin-Otter aircraft.

While Schuler said planes dedicated to air ambulance services aren’t being sold at this time, a government employees union head warns the “fire sale” of planes is another step toward privatizing air services, including air ambulances.

“This fire sale of public aircraft is just another sad step in this government’s plan to dismantle and privatize Manitoba government air services,” Michelle Gawronsky of the MGEU said in a written statement.

READ MORE: Lifeflight air ambulance doctors urge province to ‘put on ice’ plans to privatize service

“These public assets have played a critical role protecting Manitobans from wildfires and ensuring public services for northern communities, but will now move from serving the public to generating profits for private airline companies.”

WATCH: ‘I had no idea!’ Passengers shocked to learn they flew on Boeing 737 Max 8 to Winnipeg