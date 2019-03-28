York police, family of missing Vaughan man to hold news conference

York Regional Police and family members of a missing Vaughan man not seen since leaving a hospital in Richmond Hill last week will hold a news conference about his disappearance on Thursday.

Police said Simi Abrams was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on March 21 when he walked away from Mackenzie Health Hospital located at 10 Trench St. near Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

READ MORE: Police searching for Vaughan man who went missing after leaving hospital

Investigators said surveillance video shows Abrams entering and leaving a store located at 1900 Major Mackenzie Dr. W. on Thursday shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Police and Abrams’ family are concerned for his safety.

A command post was set up on Monday at 200 McNaughton Rd. in Vaughan to help with the search.

READ MORE: Police searching for Vaughan man who went missing after leaving hospital

Abrams is described as five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with long, curly, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.