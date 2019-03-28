York police, family of missing Vaughan man to hold news conference
York Regional Police and family members of a missing Vaughan man not seen since leaving a hospital in Richmond Hill last week will hold a news conference about his disappearance on Thursday.
Police said Simi Abrams was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on March 21 when he walked away from Mackenzie Health Hospital located at 10 Trench St. near Yonge Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.
Investigators said surveillance video shows Abrams entering and leaving a store located at 1900 Major Mackenzie Dr. W. on Thursday shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police and Abrams’ family are concerned for his safety.
A command post was set up on Monday at 200 McNaughton Rd. in Vaughan to help with the search.
Abrams is described as five-foot-four, 140 pounds, with long, curly, dark-coloured hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white toque with a blue stripe, a dark winter coat and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
