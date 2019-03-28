New York plays Toronto, aims to end home skid

Toronto Raptors (52-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-60, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Toronto looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Knicks are 2-13 in division play. New York is 3-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raptors are 10-4 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Toronto is seventh in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36 per cent as a team from deep this season. Danny Green leads the team shooting 44.4 per cent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damyean Dotson leads the Knicks averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and scoring 11 points per game while shooting 37.3 per cent from beyond the arc. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 58.6 per cent and averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.0 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Pascal Siakam is shooting 54.4 per cent and has averaged 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 115.7 points, 45 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 43.4 per cent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 100.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, five steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 per cent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 47.4 per cent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Allonzo Trier: out (groin), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (sore groin), Kevin Knox: day to day (ankle).

Raptors Injuries: Kawhi Leonard: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.