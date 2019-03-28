Manitobans waiting longer for hip, knee surgeries, says healthcare study

According to new research by a Canadian health systems organization, a significant percentage of patients waiting for hip or knee replacements or cataract surgery didn’t have their procedures done within recommended wait times last year.

The Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) said Wednesday that 30 per cent of Canadians waiting for those surgeries didn’t see them happen within the recommended six months.

The CIHI study said wait times continue to vary based on location, with most provinces improving wait times year-over-year.

In Manitoba, patients waited longer for hip and knee replacements and cataract surgery last year than they did in 2016, and also had to wait longer than the national average for each of those three surgeries in 2018.

However, the province continues to deliver comparatively shorter wait times for the higher-priority procedures, including hip fracture repairs, MRIs, and CT scans.

“We are meeting the increasing and sustained demand from an aging population for these priority procedures by performing more of them than ever before, across most categories, with significant increases in the number of MRI and CT scans,” said the province’s health, seniors and active living minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen said the suboptimal wait times for some surgeries are long-term challenges the Pallister government is working on addressing, including more than $5.3 million in funding to increase the number of hip and knee surgeries performed in the province this year by around 1,000.

Other improvements include the opening of a hip and knee clinic to cut down on the number of people referred for surgery.

“We know that Manitoba has lagged behind other jurisdictions in a variety of health indicators for a long, long time,” said Friesen.

“While previous governments have been satisfied with the status quo, we are not.”

