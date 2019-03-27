Over 1,000 Waterloo region students suspended after missing immunization deadline

More than 1,000 students were suspended in Waterloo region on Wednesday for not having up-to-date immunization records.

Last fall, the caregivers of over 9,000 students were officially notified of the possibility of suspension if students did not get their shots and provide updated vaccination records.

By Wednesday, the number of students without current immunization records had fallen to 1,032, according to Region of Waterloo Public Health.

Parents were given until March 26 to get their children’s immunization records up to date or students would face a suspension of up to 20 days.

Students are required by the Immunization of School Pupils Act to be immunized against tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox (for those born after 2010) and meningococcal disease.

A year ago, 1,101 students were suspended after not having up-to-date health records.