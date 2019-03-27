Trio wanted by police, following theft at Oakville grocery store

Halton Police are searching for three suspects after a robbery at Longo’s in Oakville.

READ MORE: Halton police arrest two women in labour-trafficking investigation

Two women and a man allegedly stole razors and medications adding up to almost $1,200 from the Cornwall Road Longo’s location on Saturday, March 16.

Police believe all three suspects are in their 30’s and fled the scene in a dark coloured Dodge Caravan.

READ MORE: Halton police looking for help in identifying ‘Bicycle Bandit’

The lone male is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build wearing a blue baseball cap with the word “Calvin” on the front.

The women both around five-foot-five wearing long black skirts and red scarfs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halton police.