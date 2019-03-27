British PM Theresa May says she will quit if Brexit ‘deal gets through’

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will resign as the country’s leader if her twice-defeated Brexit deal is approved by parliament.

The prime minister informed the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers of her decision Wednesday.

Her office added that a leadership contest to replace May will begin after May 22 — if her deal to leave the European Union is passed.

WATCH: UK’s May tells lawmakers, ‘Unless this house agrees to it, no deal will not happen’

“This has been a testing time for our country and our party. We’re nearly there. We’re almost ready to start a new chapter and build that brighter future,” she said at the meeting.

She said she hopes her departure encourages lawmakers to support the deal.

“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party,” May said.

“I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty — to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit.”

WATCH: Anti-Brexit march takes over London

Many Conservative rebels, who want a cleaner break from the EU than May’s deal, made it clear that they would only consider supporting her agreement if she gave a firm commitment and date for her resignation.

Following May’s announcement, some of those MPs indicated they were persuaded to support her plan.

Boris Johnson, former British foreign minister, was reportedly among those who said they will now back the plan.

READ MORE: Bye-bye Brexit? Here’s what might happen next as deadline looms

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has got a short delay after her divorce deal with the EU was rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers on two occasions.

It still remains uncertain how, when or even if Britain will leave the EU.

Anti-Brexit sentiments have gained momentum in recent days, with demonstrations across London. A petition to halt the divorce has also been signed by nearly six million people.

— With files from Reuters, The Associated Press