Man, 72, charged after sexual assault reported in Bonfield, Ont.
A man from Papineau-Cameron Township has been charged in connection with a sexual-assault investigation in Bonfield Township.
North Bay OPP say on Saturday, officers received a report that a 16-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted.
Police say following an investigation, 72-year-old Dennis Burns from Papineau-Cameron Township was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and sexual assault.
Burns was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on April 23.
