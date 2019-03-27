Crime
March 27, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated: March 27, 2019 1:42 pm

Man, 72, charged after sexual assault reported in Bonfield, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on April 23.

Nick Westoll/Global News File
A A

A man from Papineau-Cameron Township has been charged in connection with a sexual-assault investigation in Bonfield Township.

North Bay OPP say on Saturday, officers received a report that a 16-year-old girl had allegedly been sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Police seek to identify suspects after home in Orillia reportedly broken into

Police say following an investigation, 72-year-old Dennis Burns from Papineau-Cameron Township was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and sexual assault.

Burns was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Bay on April 23.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
assault investigation
assault with a weapon
assault with a wepon
Crime
North Bay
North Bay OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Sexual Assault
sexual assault investigation

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.