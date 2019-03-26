Brad Paisley made his own lyric video to My Miracle

We all already thought the song was adorable but the video Brad Paisley put together is the cherry on top.

My favourite part is at the very end of the video when Brad’s wife takes over the sticky notes are writes… “Brad, this is very sweet of you,… but you’re going to clean this up right? :)”

The day that Brad Paisley released this beautiful song he took to social media to ask, “Who is your Miracle” and the answers will pull on all your heartstrings.

Doing a video on his own, like this, isn’t new to Brad Paisley though. Do you remember when “Crushing It” came out? Brad Paisley did the illustrations in that music video.

In this video, you’ll see many artists that you recognize like…

Miranda Lambert (at least we think)

Dierks Bentley as Derx Skydrinker (because he is seen drinking on the wing of an airplane)

Carrie Underwood as Under Woman

Zac Brown Band as The Zoro Brown Bandaleros

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as The Timcredibles

Little Big Town as Guardians of the Grand Ole Opry

Jason Aldean as All-Green

Luke Bryan as Flash Smiley

Kenny Chesney as Agua Man

Blake Shelton as General B.S.

Eric Church as Churchmouse

Rascal Flatts as Hell’s Rascals

Florida Georgia Line as Beavis and Butthead

George Strait as himself, THE George Strait