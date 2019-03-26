Manitoba government campaign defines, denounces sexual harassment

The Manitoba government is undertaking a government-wide awareness campaign to ensure employees aren’t facing sexual harassment at work.

The campaign includes six posters that explain to employees and supervisors what sexual harassment is and how to report it.

The posters include messages discouraging people from making jokes or sending emails about sex or gender.

Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for the status of women, says the government has also revised its respectful workplace policy by adding clearer definitions of what constitutes inappropriate behaviour.

“Harassment has no place in the workplace,” said Squires.

“Every employee has the right to a workplace free of harassment. These steps help ensure our public service is protected and enabled to drive government forward in a safe, supportive environment.”

She says the policy also clarifies how reports of harassment are handled so employees know their concerns will be taken seriously.

The posters and sexual harassment policy can be viewed on the government website here. There is also a complaint form available here.

The Progressive Conservatives announced their commitment to foster a respectful workplace after female staff came forward in 2018 with allegations that a former NDP cabinet minister tickled and groped them.