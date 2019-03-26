Coun. Michael van Holst to run for the federal Conservatives in London-Fanshawe

Michael van Holst will be representing the Conservative party in the next federal election.

The city councillor confirmed in early March that he was seeking the federal Conservative nomination in London-Fanshawe. The nomination period closed March 21, and van Holst was named the candidate soon afterwards.

Previously, van Holst said that if chosen he would continue to serve as councillor and take an unpaid leave of absence when the writ drops.

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Running against van Holst will be NDP candidate Lindsay Mathyssen and potentially former London poet laureate Tom Cull — currently the sole candidate running for the Green Party’s federal nomination in London-Fanshawe.