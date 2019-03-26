P.E.I. election speculation mounts as Liberals plan ‘special announcement’

P.E.I.’s governing Liberals are planning a “special announcement” tonight, amid mounting speculation of a spring election on the Island.

The party issued an advisory this afternoon saying the announcement would come during a candidate nomination meeting at a Charlottetown hotel.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan doesn’t have to take voters to the polls until Oct. 7 under the province’s fixed-date election provisions, but there have been indications the Liberals want to go early in an effort not to overlap with the federal election this fall.

Despite a booming economy, polls suggest the Liberal party is likely facing a rough ride, with the Green party seen as a legitimate contender for power.

A Corporate Research Associates poll released this month suggests the Greens had a healthy lead, followed by the Progressive Conservatives, who picked a new leader, Dennis King, in February.

The Liberals were in third place, the poll suggests.