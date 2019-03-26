Politics
March 26, 2019 3:09 pm

P.E.I. election speculation mounts as Liberals plan ‘special announcement’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island Premier Wade MacLauchlan speaks during the wrap up news conference of the meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Charlottetown on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

P.E.I.’s governing Liberals are planning a “special announcement” tonight, amid mounting speculation of a spring election on the Island.

The party issued an advisory this afternoon saying the announcement would come during a candidate nomination meeting at a Charlottetown hotel.

Premier Wade MacLauchlan doesn’t have to take voters to the polls until Oct. 7 under the province’s fixed-date election provisions, but there have been indications the Liberals want to go early in an effort not to overlap with the federal election this fall.

Despite a booming economy, polls suggest the Liberal party is likely facing a rough ride, with the Green party seen as a legitimate contender for power.

A Corporate Research Associates poll released this month suggests the Greens had a healthy lead, followed by the Progressive Conservatives, who picked a new leader, Dennis King, in February.

The Liberals were in third place, the poll suggests.

