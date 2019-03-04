Prime Minister set to speak at Liberal fundraising event in Charlottetown

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Prince Edward Island today where he is expected to speak at a Liberal fundraising event in Charlottetown.

Trudeau and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay will later meet with P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

During the noon hour, the prime minister and MacAulay are scheduled to make a jobs announcement at BioVectra, a pharmaceutical company in Charlottetown.

The prime minister has made a number of visits to the region already this year in advance of the fall federal election.

This evening Trudeau heads to Ontario, and meets with a family in Mississauga to highlight what the government calls its “climate action incentive payment.”