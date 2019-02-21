Prime Minister Trudeau to make infrastructure announcement on Halifax tour

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to Nova Scotia Thursday.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement on improving a busy expressway that commuters use to enter Halifax before heading for an afternoon tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.

READ MORE: PM joins hundreds at Halifax vigil for 7 children lost in house fire

The prime minister is also expected to meet with a youth group before delivering a speech in recognition of black history.

Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal Party donors at a Halifax hotel.

WATCH: Trudeau says the Barho family’s loss following a deadly Halifax house fire is ‘unimaginable’

He gave a speech to about 100 people, but avoided the controversies swirling around the SNC-Lavalin prosecution and didn’t make himself available to reporters.

In his speech, Trudeau reminded his supporters the party holds all 11 seats in the province, and is looking for a repeat in the 2019 election.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!