February 21, 2019 8:23 am

Prime Minister Trudeau to make infrastructure announcement on Halifax tour

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues his visit to Nova Scotia Thursday.

Trudeau is expected to make an announcement on improving a busy expressway that commuters use to enter Halifax before heading for an afternoon tour of historical exhibits at the Black Cultural Centre in the community of Cherry Brook.

READ MORE: PM joins hundreds at Halifax vigil for 7 children lost in house fire

The prime minister is also expected to meet with a youth group before delivering a speech in recognition of black history.

Trudeau began his visit by attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Syrian family that lost seven children in a house fire earlier in the week, before attending a fundraising gathering of Liberal Party donors at a Halifax hotel.

WATCH: Trudeau says the Barho family’s loss following a deadly Halifax house fire is ‘unimaginable’

He gave a speech to about 100 people, but avoided the controversies swirling around the SNC-Lavalin prosecution and didn’t make himself available to reporters.

In his speech, Trudeau reminded his supporters the party holds all 11 seats in the province, and is looking for a repeat in the 2019 election.

