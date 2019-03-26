Entertainment
March 26, 2019 3:10 pm

Alanis Morissette announces she’s pregnant with third child

By Staff The Associated Press

Creator of 'Jagged Little Pill: The Musical,' Alanis Morissette speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alanis Morissette is pregnant with her third child.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a black-and-white photo of herself Monday to her Instagram account, revealing her round belly while also singing with headphones covering her ears.

Morissette captioned the photo with, “so much NEWness.” Her representative confirmed the pregnancy to The Associated Press.

The 44-year-old Canadian singer has two kids: her son Ever Imre is 8 and her daughter Onyx Solace turns 3 in June.

Her hits include Ironic, You Oughta Know, Thank U and Hands Clean.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

