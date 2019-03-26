Cambridge expected to pass on backyard chicken coops

It appears that those hoping to have an urban farm in Cambridge are out of luck.

A staff report which will be presented to Cambridge City Council on Tuesday night recommends that the city does not allow residents in low/medium-density residential designated and low-density residential zoned properties.

This decision is counter to one made in 2016 by the city of Kitchener. Nearby Guelph also allows residents the option to keep chickens in backyards as well.

Other nearby cities, such as Waterloo and London, do not allow backyard chicken coops though.

The report, prepared by Deanne Friess, Manager of Development Planning, states points out that there was a mixed reaction to the idea in a survey conducted by the city.

While the report points out there are benefits to having the animals, there were also concerns about noise, smell, and the disposal of waste.

The staff report states that “not all concerns can be addressed even with the imposed regulations which results in a potential negative impact on the health of residents and pets and care of hens.”

The report estimates that there would have been 25-30 coops in the city.