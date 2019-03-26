Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister sitting at 44 per cent approval, says new poll

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is firmly in the middle of the pack of the country’s most popular provincial leaders, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

The results, released March 26, show Quebec premier François Legault and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe ahead of the pack, at 60 and 59 per cent approval.

At 44 per cent, Pallister is behind the leaders of Quebec, Saskatchewan, BC, and New Brunswick, but ahead of his counterparts in Alberta, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Premier Brian Pallister falling from favour with Manitobans: Poll

Nova Scotia premier Stephen McNeil, Canada’s longest-serving provincial leader, has the lowest approval of any premier at a dismal 24 per cent.

Pallister, who recently introduced Manitoba’s budget, is at his highest approval level since March 2017, a significant bump from his 36 per cent rating late last year.

Premiers’ Performance: Six-in-ten approve of Legault, Moe; Horgan, Higgs hover at majority endorsement:https://t.co/0BK6Vm3xW9 pic.twitter.com/ljrgCu7P0T — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) March 26, 2019

WATCH: Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he’s at First Minister’s meeting looking to improve provincial trade