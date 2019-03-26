Stoney Creek man accused of smuggling ecstacy by mail: RCMP

A 19-year-old from Stoney Creek man is facing drug-smuggling charges after attempting to import ecstasy using standard mail.

Hamilton-Niagara RCMP say a joint investigation with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and Canada Post uncovered a package from the Netherlands containing 500 grams of MDMA consigned to a post office box in Grimsby.

The postal package was intercepted and seized by the CBSA at the Greater Toronto Area Region International Mail Processing Centre and turned over to RCMP.

Richard Glazier was arrested and charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Hamilton Niagara RCMP Insp. Ann Koenig says the seizure is an example of the “effective partnership that exists between the RCMP, the CBSA and Canada Post.”

Southern Ontario’s regional director of the CBSA, Rick Comerford, echoed the RCMP’s sentiments.

“The CBSA is the first line of defence in preventing the smuggling of illegal drugs into Canada,” said Comerford in a statement. “This investigation demonstrates the positive and effective results of law enforcement partnerships and collaborative efforts.”

Glazier will make his first appearance in court on April 17, in Hamilton.

RCMP say the investigation is still active.

