TTC driver charged with careless driving after bus crashed into homes in Scarborough

A TTC driver who was behind the wheel of a bus that crashed into two homes in Scarborough last week has been charged with careless driving, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. on March 21 at Oasis Boulevard near Morningside Avenue and Tapscott Road.

Toronto police said the bus was turning the corner when it struck the front of two homes.

Security footage from one of the homes shows the bus charging into parked vehicles on the driveway before colliding into the front of two residences.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said last week the transit agency is investigating the incident. He said the driver was suspended with pay while staff conducted the review.

“We don’t know exactly what happened leading up to this. As part of our investigation, we will look at the condition of the bus, which is back at the garage now to be looked at, as well as speak to the operator and we’ll make those determinations,” Green said.

