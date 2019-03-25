World
March 25, 2019 11:54 pm

Pentagon to divert up to $1 billion to help build border fencing

By Staff The Associated Press

The White House announced it was requesting $8.6 billion for the border wall to help border security officials who are being "overwhelmed" at the U.S.-Mexico land crossing.

A A

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan has authorized the Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and building 57 miles of 18-foot-high fencing in Yuma, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas, along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Pentagon says it will divert up to $1 billion to support the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. The funding would also go toward installing lighting and constructing roads in those areas.

WATCH: Feb. 26 — U.S. House votes to block Trump’s emergency order over border wall

Shanahan says the Corps’ focus will be on blocking “drug-smuggling corridors.”

The El Paso sector has suddenly become the second-busiest corridor for illegal border crossings after Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, many of them asylum-seeking families from Central America. The Yuma sector has also witnessed a jump in illegal crossings, particularly Guatemalan families in remote areas.

READ MORE: ICE arrests within America’s borders fell by nearly 5,000 at the end of last year

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
border fencing
border fencing funding pentagon
border fencing pentagon
border wall
border wall expansion
border wall funding
pentagon border fencing
pentagon border fencing funding

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.