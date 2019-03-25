Canada
March 25, 2019 8:09 pm

Young woman killed in Friday collision near Hedley

By Video Journalist  Global News

Police could still be seen at the site of the fatal crash near Hedley more than 24 hours after it first happened.

Jules Knox / Global News
A A

A woman in her 20s was killed in a collision with a commercial vehicle near Hedley, B.C., on Friday.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 3.

The commercial driver suffered from minor injuries, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: UPDATED: 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

The road between Hedley and Keremeos was closed for several hours as RCMP investigated.

Police said it’s possible the commercial driver was speeding.

READ MORE: ICBC researching hazard testing that led to 11% reduction in U.K. new driver crash rates

Anyone who witnessed the crash or might have dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP at 250-499-2250.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC RCMP
Fatal Collision
Fatal Crash
Hedley
Highway 3
Highway 3 Crash
Highway 3 traffic
Hwy 3
Keremeos
RCMP
similkameen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.