Young woman killed in Friday collision near Hedley

A woman in her 20s was killed in a collision with a commercial vehicle near Hedley, B.C., on Friday.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 3.

The commercial driver suffered from minor injuries, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: UPDATED: 46 horses, 4 dogs and 4 hogs seized from North Okanagan property amid neglect allegations

The road between Hedley and Keremeos was closed for several hours as RCMP investigated.

Police said it’s possible the commercial driver was speeding.

READ MORE: ICBC researching hazard testing that led to 11% reduction in U.K. new driver crash rates

Anyone who witnessed the crash or might have dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP at 250-499-2250.