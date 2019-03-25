World
March 25, 2019 11:19 am

Canada Revenue Agency dealing with online outage, unclear when it will be back

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Canada Revenue Agency is dealing with an online outage.

The Canadian Press Images File/Francis Vachon
A A

OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency says its online systems have gone down and it isn’t saying when they will be back.

The agency is apologizing in a tweet for the cut in services this morning, saying officials are looking into the “technical issues.”

Some Twitter users say the agency’s services appear to have been down since last night.

Currently both the “My Account” and “My Business Account” log-in pages come up with notices that they are unavailable.

READ MORE: Here’s how to tell between a genuine CRA phone call and a scammer

Both are used heavily at this time of year for Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Revenue Agency
canada revenue agency high traffic
canada revenue agency outage
canada revenue agency tax season
canada revenue agency website
Canada Revenue Agency website down
CRA
CRA outage

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.