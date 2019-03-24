Sports
March 24, 2019 9:09 pm

QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, March 24, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. – Dominic Cormier’s goal early in the second period stood as the winner, and the Victoriaville Tigres doubled up the Val-d’Or Foreurs 4-2 on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first-round playoff series.

Feliks Morozov, Simon Lafrance and Anthony Poulin, into an empty net, also scored for Victoriaville.

Marshall Lessard and Ivan Kozlov supplied the offence for the Foreurs.

Tigres goaltender Tristan Cote-Cazenave made 25 saves. Val-d’Or’s Jonathan Lemieux stopped 40 shots.

The Foreurs host Game 3 on Tuesday.

