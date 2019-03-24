Highway 33
Intersection of Highway 33 and Goudie Road flooded Saturday evening

The site of a mudslide onto Highway 33 Saturday evening.

Jim Douglas / Global News
Spring freshet overwhelmed Highway 33 at the intersection with Goudie Road on Saturday evening.

The intersection is east of Kelowna, B.C. in the community of Joe Rich.

The Joe Rich Fire Department said water flowed down a hillside, filled a ditch and spilled water and mud onto the highway.

Only single-lane alternating traffic was getting through, with some intermittent closures, to allow crews to work on clearing the highway.

As of Sunday morning, DriveBC is not reporting any continuing problems on Highway 33.

