Four youths charged in Burlington robbery

Four young people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery in Burlington.

Halton regional police say the incident happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday when three unknown males entered the Becker’s convenience store at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road.

Police say one of the young men brandished a firearm and the three robbed the lone clerk, taking cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

The clerk was not injured, according to police.

About an hour later, Peel regional police called Halton police to the scene of a car accident in Mississauga that involved the suspect vehicle.

The four youths were arrested and are all facing charges, including robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.