Four youths charged in Burlington robbery
Four young people have been charged in connection to an armed robbery in Burlington.
Halton regional police say the incident happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday when three unknown males entered the Becker’s convenience store at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road.
Police say one of the young men brandished a firearm and the three robbed the lone clerk, taking cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.
The clerk was not injured, according to police.
About an hour later, Peel regional police called Halton police to the scene of a car accident in Mississauga that involved the suspect vehicle.
The four youths were arrested and are all facing charges, including robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.
