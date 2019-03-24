Crime
March 24, 2019 8:37 am

Four youths charged in Burlington robbery

Lisa Polewski

Halton police have charged four young people in connection to an armed robbery in Burlington.

Halton regional police say the incident happened at about 5:20 a.m. on Saturday when three unknown males entered the Becker’s convenience store at Brant Street and Upper Middle Road.

Police say one of the young men brandished a firearm and the three robbed the lone clerk, taking cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets before leaving in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

The clerk was not injured, according to police.

About an hour later, Peel regional police called Halton police to the scene of a car accident in Mississauga that involved the suspect vehicle.

The four youths were arrested and are all facing charges, including robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with criminal intent.

