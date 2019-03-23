Junior hockey: Chiefs shut out Grizzlies; Vipers smash Smoke Eaters

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 5, Trail 2

At Vernon, Teddy Wooding scored twice for the home team as the Vipers beat the Smoke Eaters in Game 5.

The Vipers now lead the second-round playoff series 3-2, with Game 6 of the best-of-seven affair scheduled for Saturday night in Trail. Game 7, if needed, will take place Monday, 7 p.m., in Vernon.

On Friday, Connor Marritt, Matt Kowalski and Coleton Bilodeau also scored for Vernon, which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Vipers scored a shorthanded goal, a power-play marker, twice on even strength and an empty-netter in the game.

Carter Jones, who opened the scoring at 4:32 of the first period, on the power play, and Hayden Rowan, midway through the second to make it 2-2, replied for Trail.

Marritt made it 1-1 with a shorthanded effort at 7:50 of the second, with Wooding scoring his first of the night at 9:41 to give Vernon a 2-1 lead. After Rowan scored to level the score, Kowalski connected on the power play at 15:04 for a 3-2 Vipers lead.

In the third, Biloeau made it 4-2 at 1:12, with Wooding closing out the scoring into an empty net at 19:17.

The Smoke Eaters fell by a 5-2 score to the @VernonVipers on Friday night in Game #5 of the Interior Division Semi Final GAME RECAP : https://t.co/FmHOAV9vSd#BCHL #BleedOrange pic.twitter.com/tAPfqwHrKZ — Trail Smoke Eaters (@BCHLSmokeEaters) March 23, 2019

Aidan Porter stopped 22 of 24 shots for Vernon. For Trail, Donovan Buskey started, making 15 saves on 19 shots, before giving way to Adam Marcoux, who was 5-for-5 in relief.

The Smoke Eaters were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Vipers were 1-for-3. The attendance was not available.

In other BCHL playoff action from Friday, Wenatchee beat Cowichan Valley 2-1 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead, and Victoria beat Powell River 4-2 to go up 3-2.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Revelstoke 0

At Revelstoke, Braeden Mitchell was perfect between pipes for Kelowna, stopping all 28 shots he faced, as the Chiefs blanked the Grizzlies to win Game 3 of their conference final.

The Grizzlies, who swept Games 1 and 2 in Kelowna earlier this week, lead the series 2-1. Revelstoke will host Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m., with Kelowna hosting Game 5 on Monday night, 7 p.m. at Rutland Arena.

Revelstoke drops a close game 4-0 (2 empty net goals). Tomorrow will be an exciting game 4 in the Forum! pic.twitter.com/KZ1Z5XKOQc — Revelstoke Grizzlies (@RevelstokeGriz1) March 23, 2019

Heading into Game 3 on Friday, it seemed the Grizzlies were in control. After posting a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday, Revelstoke crushed Kelowna in Game 2 on Wednesday, outshooting the Chiefs 38-26 and scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to win 6-3.

Kelowna management wasn’t happy after that loss, stating they needed a complete effort. They got that and more on Friday, with eight of 18 skaters registering a point. In what was a scoring-by-committee effort, no Chief had more than one point.

Dylan Kent and Myles Mattila, with goals in the second period, plus Juanre Naude and Zach Erhardt, with third-period markers, scored for Kelowna.

Liam McGarva stopped 32 of 36 shots for Revelstoke.

The Chiefs were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Grizzlies were 0-for-4. The attendance was not available.

In other KIJHL playoff action from Friday, Kimberley beat Beaver Valley 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead. The Dynamiters can sweep the Nitehawks with a win in Game 4 on Saturday in Fruitvale.