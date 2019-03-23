Sports
March 23, 2019 2:34 pm

Junior hockey: Chiefs shut out Grizzlies; Vipers smash Smoke Eaters

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Kelowna Chiefs and Revelstoke Grizzlies, seen here in action during Game 1, will play Game 4 of their conference final on Saturday night in Revelstoke. Game time is 7 p.m.

Steve Dunsmoor / Dunsmoor Creative
A A

A round-up of results from junior hockey teams in the Okanagan.

B.C. HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vernon 5, Trail 2

At Vernon, Teddy Wooding scored twice for the home team as the Vipers beat the Smoke Eaters in Game 5.

The Vipers now lead the second-round playoff series 3-2, with Game 6 of the best-of-seven affair scheduled for Saturday night in Trail. Game 7, if needed, will take place Monday, 7 p.m., in Vernon.

READ MORE: WHL Roundup: Friday, March 22, 2019

On Friday, Connor Marritt, Matt Kowalski and Coleton Bilodeau also scored for Vernon, which trailed 1-0 after the first period but led 3-2 after 40 minutes. The Vipers scored a shorthanded goal, a power-play marker, twice on even strength and an empty-netter in the game.

Carter Jones, who opened the scoring at 4:32 of the first period, on the power play, and Hayden Rowan, midway through the second to make it 2-2, replied for Trail.

Marritt made it 1-1 with a shorthanded effort at 7:50 of the second, with Wooding scoring his first of the night at 9:41 to give Vernon a 2-1 lead. After Rowan scored to level the score, Kowalski connected on the power play at 15:04 for a 3-2 Vipers lead.

In the third, Biloeau made it 4-2 at 1:12, with Wooding closing out the scoring into an empty net at 19:17.

WATCH BELOW (Aired March 22, 2019) Red Mile to stay open during Calgary Flames playoff run: city officials


Story continues below

Aidan Porter stopped 22 of 24 shots for Vernon. For Trail, Donovan Buskey started, making 15 saves on 19 shots, before giving way to Adam Marcoux, who was 5-for-5 in relief.

The Smoke Eaters were 1-for-5 on the power play while the Vipers were 1-for-3. The attendance was not available.

In other BCHL playoff action from Friday, Wenatchee beat Cowichan Valley 2-1 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead, and Victoria beat Powell River 4-2 to go up 3-2.

KOOTENAY INTERNATIONAL JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Kelowna 4, Revelstoke 0

At Revelstoke, Braeden Mitchell was perfect between pipes for Kelowna, stopping all 28 shots he faced, as the Chiefs blanked the Grizzlies to win Game 3 of their conference final.

The Grizzlies, who swept Games 1 and 2 in Kelowna earlier this week, lead the series 2-1. Revelstoke will host Game 4 on Saturday at 7 p.m., with Kelowna hosting Game 5 on Monday night, 7 p.m. at Rutland Arena.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers Tobi Rieder offended by Bob Nicholson’s comments

Heading into Game 3 on Friday, it seemed the Grizzlies were in control. After posting a 3-2 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday, Revelstoke crushed Kelowna in Game 2 on Wednesday, outshooting the Chiefs 38-26 and scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to win 6-3.

Kelowna management wasn’t happy after that loss, stating they needed a complete effort. They got that and more on Friday, with eight of 18 skaters registering a point. In what was a scoring-by-committee effort, no Chief had more than one point.

Dylan Kent and Myles Mattila, with goals in the second period, plus Juanre Naude and Zach Erhardt, with third-period markers, scored for Kelowna.

READ MORE: Maple Leafs sign former Winnipeg Jet Nic Petan to 2-year contract extension

Liam McGarva stopped 32 of 36 shots for Revelstoke.

The Chiefs were 0-for-3 on the power play while the Grizzlies were 0-for-4. The attendance was not available.

In other KIJHL playoff action from Friday, Kimberley beat Beaver Valley 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead. The Dynamiters can sweep the Nitehawks with a win in Game 4 on Saturday in Fruitvale.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bchl
Hockey
Junior Hockey
Kelowna
Kelowna Chiefs
kijhl
Kimberley Dynamiters
Revelstoke Grizzlies
Sports
Trail Smoke Eaters
Vernon
vernon vipers
Wenatchee Wild

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.