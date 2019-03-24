This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: March 24

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

Violence and white supremacy

From the mosque shooting in Quebec City to the attack last fall at a synagogue in Pittsburgh to last week’s devastating attack in New Zealand, it is becoming impossible to ignore the rise in extremist killings and the possible connections to white supremacy.

In a Skype interview with Global News senior anchor Jamie Orchard, Amira Elghawaby from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in Ottawa discusses the rise in violent white supremacists and how far they are willing to go to further their agendas.

A philanthropic feast

The Batshaw Centres Foundation has announced its fourth annual Défi canapé: A Taste of Montreal fundraising event.

The friendly competition will feature some well-known local chefs who will prepare signature hors d’oeuvres.

Guests will vote on their favourite, and a winner will be crowned.

All funds raised at the event will help youth in Quebec who have been neglected or abused.

Board member and former president Judy Martin joined Orchard to talk about the event and how the foundation is helping local at-risk kids.

More Irish fun and festivities

If you thought St. Patrick’s Day festivities had wrapped for the year…think again.

On Sunday, March 24, the Chateauguay and Valley Irish Society will be hosting its 15th annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year’s celebration means a lot to organizers, who faced a difficult start to 2019.

Thousands of dollars were stolen following a fundraiser that was meant to help pay for the cost of the event.

Thankfully, South Shore businesses and community members stepped up to help.

Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes spoke with Irish Society president Michael McGinn about this and more.