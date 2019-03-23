Sports
March 23, 2019 12:27 am
Updated: March 23, 2019 12:28 am

Hurricanes take playoff opener with 3-2 OT win over Calgary

By Digital Journalist  Global News

The Lethbridge Hurricanes opened their first round playoff series against the Calgary Hitmen on Friday.

Matt Battochio/Global News
A A

Calen Addison scored 5:43 into overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in game one of their opening round WHL playoff series on Friday.

Calgary led the game 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal from Mark Kastelic.

Lethbridge would tie the game early in the second period off a goal from Nick Henry.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes heating up as playoffs approach

The two clubs later exchanged goals courtesy of Calgary’s Devan Klassen and Lethbridge’s Dylan Cozens to make the score 2-2 through 40 minutes.

Both teams were held off the score sheet in the 3rd period.

Lethbridge goalie Carl Tetachuk made 31 saves for his first career WHL playoff win.

READ MORE: Hurricanes goaltender relishing opportunity with hometown team

The Hurricanes now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Game 2 will take place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.

WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes open up post-season play Friday night against the Calgary Hitmen and as Matt Battochio explains, the ‘Canes have a wealth of playoff experience.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Hitmen
Hitmen
Hockey
Hurricanes
Lethbridge Hurricanes
lethbridge hurricanes calgary hitmen
Sports
WHL
WHL Playoffs
whl playoffs hurricanes beat hitmen
whl playoffs lethbridge hurricanes calgary hitmen

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.