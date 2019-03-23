Hurricanes take playoff opener with 3-2 OT win over Calgary

Calen Addison scored 5:43 into overtime as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 in game one of their opening round WHL playoff series on Friday.

Calgary led the game 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal from Mark Kastelic.

Lethbridge would tie the game early in the second period off a goal from Nick Henry.

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes heating up as playoffs approach

The two clubs later exchanged goals courtesy of Calgary’s Devan Klassen and Lethbridge’s Dylan Cozens to make the score 2-2 through 40 minutes.

Both teams were held off the score sheet in the 3rd period.

Lethbridge goalie Carl Tetachuk made 31 saves for his first career WHL playoff win.

READ MORE: Hurricanes goaltender relishing opportunity with hometown team

The Hurricanes now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Game 2 will take place on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.

WATCH: The Lethbridge Hurricanes open up post-season play Friday night against the Calgary Hitmen and as Matt Battochio explains, the ‘Canes have a wealth of playoff experience.