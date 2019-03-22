Canada
March 22, 2019 7:15 pm
Updated: March 22, 2019 7:16 pm

Montreal concert by former Haitian president Michel Martelly cancelled: promoter

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Haitian president Michel Martelly is set to perform in Montreal on Friday -- but a group of Haitian Montrealers is calling on municipal and federal politicians to ban the singer. As Global's Dan Spector reports, they say his song lyrics are "misogynistic.”

A controversial concert scheduled for Friday night in Montreal by former Haitian president Michel Martelly has been called off at the last minute.

The show’s promoter, Carl-Edward Osias, confirmed the cancellation to The Canadian Press.

Osias did not want to explain the reasons behind the move, saying he would leave that to Martelly.

Critics of Martelly, who performs as Sweet Micky, had called on municipal and federal authorities to block the show, citing what they say are his misogynistic comments and his alleged complicity in corruption scandals.

Martelly had a singing career before entering politics. He served as president of Haiti from 2011-16.

Osias said earlier this week that protests against the concert were being fuelled by Martelly’s political opponents and those who don’t understand that Sweet Micky is a stage persona.

